WOODSTOCK — Using strong defense and goaltending and opportunistic offense, the Middlebury Union High School boys’ hockey team on Tuesday dispatched visiting Division I rival Rutland, 5-2.

The five goals were a season high for the 7-5-1 Tigers, who had only two times this winter scored as many as four goals, once in their 4-2 win on Saturday at Woodstock.

But two goals against has become routine: Tuesday marked...