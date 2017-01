BRISTOL — As Mount Abraham Union High School senior forward Jackson Counter passed the ball out of the left corner to his junior teammate Dustin Whitcomb, the Eagle fans were just beginning to chant down the final seconds of Tuesday’s home game vs. Randolph.

Five, four, three…

After 10 lead changes in the previous eight minutes, the score was knotted at 47-47. Counter had scored 10 of his 14...