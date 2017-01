RIPTON — At a four-team home meet at Rikert Nordic Center on Saturday, the Division II Middlebury Union High School girls’ team placed all four scoring skiers in the top seven to defeat visiting D-I power Champlain Valley, 15-23.

Tiger Ursula Volk won the 5-kilometer classic-style race by more than a minute, and Amelia Ingersoll (third), Malia Hodges (fourth by a second over a CVU competitor), and Isabel Rosenberg (...