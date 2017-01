BRANDON — The visiting West Rutland High School girls’ basketball team’s surge in the middle of Monday’s fourth quarter proved to be just enough to allow the undefeated Golden Horde to edge Otter Valley, 32-31, in a defensive battle.

The 2-4 Otters crashed the boards for four second-chance points to take the lead as the final quarter opened. After the Otters missed twice but grabbed the rebounds, senior...