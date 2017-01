BRANDON — The Otter Valley Union High School boys’ basketball team used a balanced attack to control most of its Friday game vs. visiting Vergennes, but had to hold off a late Commodore surge before prevailing, 74-69.

Four Otters reached double figures — senior guard Derek Aines and junior guard Josh Letourneau led with 19 points apiece, senior guard Dylan Mackie chipped in 13, and sophomore forward Tyler Rowe...